‘HogTown’ To Expand To All Lanes Of Maple Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Due to popular demand, the HogTown event before every Arkansas home football game will be expanding.

Starting this weekend (Sept. 20-21) the event will expand to all four lanes of Maple Street between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive.

Traffic on Razorback Road and Stadium Drive will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 20) and will reopen prior to half time on Saturday (Sept. 21).

HogTown offers live entertainment, food, drinks and family-friendly activities. The event begins four hours before kickoff of each home game at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.

This Saturday, HogTown will open at 2:30 p.m. before the Razorbacks take on San Jose State.

For more information on HogTown or this weekend’s events visit arkansasrazorbacks.com.