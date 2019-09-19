Last Day Of Heat, Stray PM Shower

Thursday marks the last day of the 21 day heat wave that has gripped Arkansas and Oklahoma. Highs will reach the low 90s and heat index values nearing 100 degrees. As the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda approach, the stray afternoon shower goes up a tad (20%) before it brings much cooler air for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

LAST DAY OF HEAT WAVE - THURSDAY

There is still high pressure over Arkansas but the leftover showers from Tropical Storm Imelda will arrive Friday, overtaking the high pressure and giving us cooler weather thanks to the extra clouds and rain. A front helps fortify more cool air by Monday.

Highs will reach the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

With the lingering humidity it will still feel like everyone is solidly in the 90s this afternoon.

UPCOMING RAIN CHANCES

Thursday: A stray shower is possible as a few outer bands from Imelda move north.

Friday: More widespread showers will move in starting Friday morning. We may pick up generally around a half inch.

-Matt