New Restaurant Causing Traffic Jams In Centerton

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — The growing city of Centerton is happy to have a new business, but the traffic has caused problems around the restaurant.

There is an apartment complex right behind the new Popeyes and residents aren’t able to get into their building from the traffic back up.

The apartment shares the same entrance as Popeyes, causing residents to have to wait 15-20 minutes just to pull into their home.

"Not being able to enter the place that not only I live but other residents is kind of a problem,” said Cheznie Treat.

Residents say they are excited about the new business but want a solution for the traffic.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said he is aware of the problem and is working with Centerton police to figure out a solution.