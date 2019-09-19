× Plane Rides To Fashion Competition: Several Activities Planned At Arkansas Air Museum

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — From rides aboard World War II-era bombers to a 1940s fashion show, the Arkansas Air & Military Museum has several events planned next week.

The events begin Monday (Sept. 23) with the arrival at noon of the B-29 Superfortress, “Fifi,” and the Consolidated B-24 Liberator, “Diamond Lil,” aircraft. The World War II-era planes will land at Drake Field in Fayetteville, along with a P-51 Mustang, a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a T-34 Mentor.

Then from Wednesday to Sunday, the planes will be open for tours, and supporting aircraft will be offering rides all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The B-29 will fly on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 will fly on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cockpit tours for both planes will begin at 9 a.m. daily, except on Saturday and Sunday, when they begin at noon.

Also next week, the “RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit” in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen will come to the museum Sept. 26-29. The mobile movie theater will present the original 15-minute film “RISE ABOVE” and will conclude with the look and feel of flying in the P-51 Mustang. The flight was filmed with a 180-degree lens and will be shown in the state-of-the-art theater to give viewers the look and feel of flying in the airplane.

Finally, the museum will host a 1940s-era Fashion Competition on Friday (Sept. 27) starting at 7 p.m. in the White Hangar, 4290 S. School Ave., on the museum grounds. Admission is $10 per person and will be followed by a dance. Beer and wine will be available as well.

Registration for the fashion show is required and can be made by calling (479) 521-4947. First place winner will receive $500, second place $300 and third place will win $200.

Access to these events is $20 for adults and $8 for kids 10-17. Children 9 and younger admitted for free. Aircraft ride prices vary and can be booked at AirPowerTour.org. More information on the events is available at arkansasairandmilitary.com.