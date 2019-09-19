× Police Identify Body Of Man Found In Vian Creek Bed

VIAN, Okla. (KFSM) — A body recovered from a creek bed Sunday has been identified as a man who has been missing since early September.

According to Vian Police Chief Mark Fisher, David Johnson, Jr. was reported missing on September 4.

Family members were searching for him Sunday when they found a shoe that they said belonged to him. They notified police and police began to search the area.

A body was recovered three miles east of town in a creek bed on Sunday night.

The body was sent to the crime lab in Tulsa and identified Thursday as Johnson.