Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The outer rain bands associate with remnants from Tropical Storm Imelda are continuing to track north into our area. We're already seeing showers and a few thunderstorms. The amount of showers and the intensity will diminish some after sunset but more showers and thunderstorms will be likely for tomorrow.

Friday's rainfall will be heaviest during the daytime hours with few showers around sunset. Cooler weather is likely for all for most of the day.

-Garrett