× Walmart To Offer Free Wellness Screenings This Weekend

(KFSM) — Walmart will offer free health screenings this weekend at more than 4,600 stores nationwide, including those in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Walmart will be holding Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday (Sept. 21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the event, customers can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health.

Wellness Day will offer the following:

Free health screenings: Total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision (in the Vision Center)

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Opportunities to speak with a local pharmacist

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Walmart has had such wellness events since 2014 and has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people nationwide.

More information is available at your local Walmart Pharmacy or by clicking here.