Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair Kicks Off Today

FORT SMITH (KFSM)— Fun is making its way to Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith for the 83rd annual Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair.

Starting Friday (Sep. 20), kids will be checking in their livestock and preparing for competition.

The carnival also begins today.

Throughout the week, people will be able to visit the livestock and pet the animals, ride rides, enjoy fair food and experience free live entertainment.

The carnival will begin at 4 p.m. and end at midnight.

On Sunday, families can enjoy unlimited Armand day and Monday is buddy night which means buy one armband get one free.

On Tuesday, it’s discount coupon day and Wednesday is Kids day.

The last day of the fair is September 28th and the fair will end with unlimited arm band day.