Arkansas Verizon Customers Facing Services Outages

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Verizon customers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing service outages.

According to Verizon's website, the outages began around 3 p.m. Friday (Sept. 20).

The company sent the following statement to 5NEWS:

"We are currently experiencing a service interruption due to a fiber cut for some customers in Little Rock. Our engineers and technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly."

As of 5 p.m., 73% of cell service and 2% of internet service is down.

The University of Arkansas Police Department released the following statement:

"Please be aware that Verizon is experiencing a large outage in multiple areas across the US and in Arkansas including Northwest Arkansas. Outgoing calls including 911 calls as well as messages may not get out during this time.In lieu of cellular data being used for Verizon users, we can be reached if you are connected to WiFi via iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and texting apps. You can also use another cell phone that is not through Verizon or a landline.Our 911, main lines, nor text lines are effected by this. You can reach us via phone or text at 479-575-2222, via email at uapd@uark.edu, or Facebook Messenger.We are monitoring this closely and will update with further when available."

According to a local Verizon store, there is a nationwide outage at the moment and there is no timeline on when it will be repaired.

The public information officer for Verizon says the Little Rock outages does affect Northwest Arkansas and River Valley customers.

The company also experienced an outage in August of this year.

Click here to view the outage map or report a problem.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.