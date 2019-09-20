Bella Vista Fire Department Celebrates 50 Years

BELLA VISTA, Ark (KFSM)— The Bella Vista Fire Department threw a party to celebrate its 50th year.

The Bella Vista Fire Department became official in 1969 and have been serving the community ever since.

Friday (Sept. 20) they served lunch, offered kids’ activities and CPR and Stop the Bleed classes to those who were interested.

“It’s really just a time for us all to get together in fellowship with guys he used to work here and let some of the new guys meet some of the guys who started the department,” said Battalion Chief Ronnie Crupper.

Hundreds of people, young and old, came for a hot dog or hamburger and to show their support to the department.

One man, Chuck Tyrrell, had a really special reason to attend.

“We got a really good group of firefighters up here and EMTs… they take care of us,” Tyrrell said.

The Bella Vista Fire and EMS Department responded to a call that saved Tyrrell’s life.

“I thank them for it. I thanked them for it. They get a lot of support for the community and it’s because we love them. They support us,” Tyrrell said.

The celebration took place at Station 1 and lasted from noon to 4 p.m.