Fayetteville Police Department Says Goodbye To Sgt. Stout

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department says goodbye to Seargent Craig Stout this morning (Sept. 20) in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Stout worked for the Fayetteville Police Department for 25 years.

The Fayetteville Police Department said,

“Many know him as their compassionate and understanding School Resource Officer, while some younger folks know him as the face of the police department when he served as our Public Information Officer. To those of us at the police department, we know him as a friend and an always-smiling face. Thank you for your unwavering service Sgt. Stout, and good luck in your future endeavors.”