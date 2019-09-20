Local Company To Ship 12,000 Meals To The Bahamas For Hurricane Relief

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Mclarty Daniel Ford Lincoln staff members, local Bahamians, and volunteers will be packing and shipping 12,000 meals today (Sept. 20) to the Bahamas in response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian. They are asking for help in packing these meals along with The Pack Shack, a nonprofit community service organization.

Mclarty Daniel Ford Lincoln staff says,

“The world has witnessed in disbelief the destruction that has been caused by the catastrophic storm Hurricane Dorian. In the wake of this disaster, the Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama have been left in a state of complete devastation. Many have been left homeless, businesses have been destroyed and loved ones misplaced.

With the full extent of the damages remaining unknown, Mclarty Daniel Ford Lincoln in Bentonville, have decided to respond to the call by packing12,000 meals.”

This event will be held at the Ford Lincoln store at 2500 Walton boulevard In Bentonville Arkansas at 6 p.m.