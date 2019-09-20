Local Company To Ship 12,000 Meals To The Bahamas For Hurricane Relief

Posted 11:47 am, September 20, 2019, by

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Mclarty Daniel Ford Lincoln staff members, local Bahamians, and volunteers will be packing and shipping 12,000 meals today (Sept. 20) to the Bahamas in response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian. They are asking for help in packing these meals along with  The Pack Shack, a nonprofit community service organization.

The island of Great Abaco, shows the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, Photo Date: September 3, 2019 Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

Mclarty Daniel Ford Lincoln staff says,

“The world has witnessed in disbelief the destruction that has been caused by the catastrophic storm Hurricane Dorian. In the wake of this disaster, the Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama have been left in a state of complete devastation. Many have been left homeless, businesses have been destroyed and loved ones misplaced.
With the full extent of the damages remaining unknown, Mclarty Daniel Ford Lincoln in Bentonville, have decided to respond  to the call by packing12,000 meals.”

This event will be held at the Ford Lincoln store at 2500 Walton boulevard In Bentonville Arkansas at 6 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.