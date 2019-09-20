Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found Bound In Oklahoma Creek

VALLIANT, Okla. – Authorities arrested a man after a woman’s body was found bound in a creek earlier this year.

Officials say 56-year-old Roxi Faizy was last seen at a tanning salon in Broken Bow on January 25.

A few days later, she was reported missing.

Nearly two months later, Faizy’s body was found in a creek near Valliant. Investigators discovered that her wrists had been zip-tied.

According to online court records, a warrant was issued for Faizy’s fiance, Brian McMahon, on a complaint of first-degree murder with deliberate intent.

He was arrested earlier this week.