Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found Bound In Oklahoma Creek

Posted 2:22 pm, September 20, 2019, by

VALLIANT, Okla. – Authorities arrested a man after a woman’s body was found bound in a creek earlier this year.

(Getty Images)

Officials say 56-year-old Roxi Faizy was last seen at a tanning salon in Broken Bow on January 25.

A few days later, she was reported missing.

Nearly two months later, Faizy’s body was found in a creek near Valliant. Investigators discovered that her wrists had been zip-tied.

According to online court records,  a warrant was issued for Faizy’s fiance, Brian McMahon, on a complaint of first-degree murder with deliberate intent.

He was arrested earlier this week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.