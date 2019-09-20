Medical Marijuana Sales Top $10 Million In Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The total sales of medical marijuana in Arkansas have exceeded $10 million, Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reported Friday (Sept. 20).

Hardin said over 1,400 pounds of medicine have been sold since the first dispensaries opened in May 2019.

The first dispensary to open in the Natural State was Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs, which opened May 12. They have sold over 489 pounds since then.

Nine dispensaries have opened since May, including three in Northwest Arkansas. Over 268 pounds have been sold in the area since.

No dispensaries have opened in the Fort Smith metro yet.

Voters approved medical marijuana in Arkansas in 2016.