New Pet Licensing Ordinance Takes Effect In Fort Smith, Process To License Pets Still Undetermined

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith’s new pet licensing ordinance takes effect today (Sept. 20). The process residents will use to license their pet dogs and cats has yet to be determined.

The City Board of Directors passed a licensing ordinance on Aug. 6 but replaced it with a revised version on Aug. 20.

The new ordinance spells out licensing requirements, fees, penalties, exemptions, and more but leaves administrative process and procedure details to be decided separately.

The City of Fort smith sought out a contract with a vendor that specializes in providing animal licensing services to municipalities and counties on September 4. Two proposals were received, and the City will choose one within the next few weeks. Shortly after, information about how residents can go about licensing their pet dogs and cats will be released.

“We value the community’s patience and support with the City and our Animal Control Unit as we’ve prepared and readied the Department for this new undertaking,” said City of Fort Smith Interim Police Chief Danny Baker. “We are excited for this opportunity to serve the city’s animal population and the people who care so deeply for them.”

The location where residents can pick up their pet’s license has not been established. Though, residents will have options:

Their home computer

Their licensed veterinarian’s office

The new Kitties & Kanines Shelter

The Kitties & Kanines Clinic

Certain City office buildings

and/or more

The City says each potential vendor will have its own slightly different proprietary process and tools. As soon as it becomes available “how-to” information about getting a license will be released.

The new pet licensing procedures will be posted and available 24/7 on the City and FSPD websites (fortsmithar.gov and fortsmithpd.org), City Hall and FSPD Facebook pages (@FTSmithAR and @FSPolice), FSPD’s mobile app, and elsewhere.

More information can also be found here.