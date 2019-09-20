Notes From The Campaign Trail: New Cotton Ad Uses Beto’s Gun Control Rhetoric, Arkansas Appearance

ARKANSAS (TB&P) —Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is launching an internet/social media only ad that levels a broadside punch to Arkansas Democrats, not necessarily his opponent, Josh Mahony.

The ad, titled “Standing up to Beto,” references Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s recent trip to Arkansas and his rhetoric on gun control. There’s additional imagery in the ad of members of “The Squad” – three Congressional Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. It also touts Cotton’s support of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. You can view the ad below.

“O’Rourke’s support for confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens shows how out-of-touch Democrats are with Arkansas. By featuring O’Rourke as their keynote speaker, the Arkansas Democratic Party demonstrate they’re in lockstep with the liberal policies of the radical candidates running for President,” said Brian Colas, Cotton’s campaign manager. “Senator Cotton believes that a clear majority of Arkansans, both Republicans and Democrats, will stand with him in defense of the Second Amendment.”

Plans for the ad are to target moderate Arkansas voters on social media. There’s no time frame for the placement.

