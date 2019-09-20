Parents Join Students In Classroom With Springdale Family Literacy Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Parents in Springdale have the opportunity to join their children in the classroom through the Family Literacy Program.

The program has been in Springdale schools for the past 12 years and is offered in 15 of the schools elementary schools and one middle school.

There's four pillars of the program. The program focuses on parent time, where parents can learn to support their child's learning and how to be their primary teacher at home.

They also focus on the child's education. There's an emphasis on how and where their child learns and how to promote literacy with the child. The third pillar is pact time, where you learn about the child's teacher and classroom.

The fourth pillar is adult ESL where parents learn how to speak, read and write in English as well as other educational opportunities.