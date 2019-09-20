Showers And Cooler Air Moving In

The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are slowly spreading north into Arkansas and Oklahoma, keeping us much cooler today, marking the end to the 20+ day heat wave. We will receive light rain showers on-and-off through the late morning and early afternoon, picking up maybe a half inch over the entire course of the day. We may end up a lot drier for the weekend with more rain Sunday night.

The big story is the cooler air from the showers moving in. We may actually only pick up around a half inch of rain throughout the entire day, with some areas not picking up much at all.

Highs will take a hit today with the showers and extra clouds pushing through the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

We may stay mainly dry throughout the weekend including Saturday and Sunday with another round of rain arrive Sunday night into Monday morning.

-Matt