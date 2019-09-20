× Springdale Man Gets 15 Years For Centerton Bank Robbery

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbing a Centerton bank in 2016.

Quarmirrio Edwards, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday (Sept. 19) in Benton County Circuit Court to aggravated robbery.

Centerton police say two masked men came into the First National Bank of NWA on Centerton Boulevard on Dec. 23, 2016, demanding money.

The two entered the building through the front door of the bank.

One of the suspects walked behind the counter holding a gun to the tellers, demanding money. The other suspect walked around the lobby of the bank pointing a gun in the direction of bank employees.

The two suspects left the bank on foot after the robbery.

Authorities identified Edwards as one of the suspects through DNA testing, according to court documents.

A resident nearby found a mask and hat in the bottom of his trash can, which was later traced to Edwards.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection to the robbery. Details on his case were not disclosed because he was a minor.