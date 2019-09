SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Students at a Springdale middle school got to experience what it’s like to be a surgeon.

Dustin Holzwarth of Syndaver visited Hellstern Middle School and brought with him a full synthetic surgical body.

Holzwarth opened the body for the first time and Hellstern students were the first to explore it.

While the synthetic surgery body visits several college campuses, Hellstern is the only middle school in the country to experience it.