Woman Smoking Marijuana While Driving U-Haul Is Arrested With 37 Lbs. Of Meth

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — A woman was arrested yesterday (Sept. 19) after she was caught smoking a marijuana joint while driving a U-Haul, which was loaded with 37 pounds of meth. Deputy Colton Goff saw a U-Haul truck fail to signal a turn. The U-Haul turned across two lanes into the Diamond Express convenience store on S. Kerr Blvd.

Deputy Goff made a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver, Deputy Goff immediately smelled a strong odor of burning marijuana. The driver admitted she was smoking a joint and offered to give the remainder of the hand-rolled cigarette as well as the marijuana she had.

The woman refused to allow Deputy Goff to search the vehicle, so Goff detained her and deployed his K9 Rae who observed a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

Upon searching the U-Haul, Deputy Goff found two duffle bags in the front seat and floorboard which contained approximately 37 pounds of methamphetamine. She was arrested for Aggravated trafficking of CDS and is being held without bond.

Sheriff Larry Lane said, “I’m proud of Deputy Goff, he did a great job as always, he is a very professional and proactive deputy and has made several large seizures of drugs, money, and guns, the street value of this meth load was approximately 1 million dollars”.

According to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office has four certified k9 units that have combined to take over 100 pounds of meth, several pounds of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana off the streets, as well as nearly $1 million dollars in cash this year alone.

Sheriff Lane said, “Our K9 units assist all of the local law enforcement agencies in our county, Roland PD is the only other department that has a K9, so we are regularly called to run the dog for the other departments that don’t currently have K9 units”. Sheriff Lane went on to say that “All four of our dogs are less than 4 years old and two of the four dogs were donated to us, so we saved a lot of money there, we were able to get the dogs trained an certified at very little cost to the Sheriff’s Office”, “our K9 units also assist all of the county schools and several local businesses when they call us to check for narcotics or weapons”