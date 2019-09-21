Arkansas Children’s Northwest Receives $5 Million Gift

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (TB&P) Arkansas Children’s Northwest announced a $5 million anonymous cash gift to help support programs and future expansion at the Springdale hospital. Officials said the principal will remain intact while earnings from this gift support programs already underway. When future capital plans are known, the $5 million gift will be applied there.

“We are grateful to celebrate this $5 million investment that fuels today’s programs and tomorrow’s expansion at Arkansas Children’s Northwest,” said Marcy Doderer, CEO of Arkansas Children’s. “Northwest Arkansas has the fastest growing pediatric population in the state and Arkansas Children’s will continue to provide right-sized care for children in the community by investing in the people and the programs at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.”

Since August of 2019, Arkansas Children’s has received commitments of more than $10 million to support care close to home for children in Northwest Arkansas. The Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and Color of Hope Gala committees pledged a new $5 million investment to expand pediatric cancer treatment and support services at ACNW.

