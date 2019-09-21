Authorities Searching For Arkansas Sex Offender Wanted On Parole violation

Cory Ray Lynch

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections is searching for a wanted man.

Authorities say 37-year-old Cory Ray Lynch is a level 2 sex offender wanted for parole violation, failure to register as a sex offender, and a felony to appear warrant.

Lynch is described as 6’4” and 265 pounds. His last known address was in Springfield, Arkansas, according to court records.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections is offering a $500 reward for information on Lynch’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 501-837-3041.

