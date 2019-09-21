Authorities Searching For Arkansas Sex Offender Wanted On Parole violation

The Arkansas Department of Corrections is searching for a wanted man.

Authorities say 37-year-old Cory Ray Lynch is a level 2 sex offender wanted for parole violation, failure to register as a sex offender, and a felony to appear warrant.

Lynch is described as 6’4” and 265 pounds. His last known address was in Springfield, Arkansas, according to court records.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections is offering a $500 reward for information on Lynch’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 501-837-3041.

Lynch is described as 6’4” and 265 pounds. His last known address was in Springfield, Arkansas, according to court records.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections is offering a $500 reward for information on Lynch’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 501-837-3041.

WANTED: Corey Lynch, DOB 04/10/82, W/M 6’4” 265lbs ($500 Reward) Lynch is a Level 2 Sex Offender wanted for a Parole Violation, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, and a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant. Please call 501-837-3041 with information about Lynch’s whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/1C2Jg3xUzs — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) September 21, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js