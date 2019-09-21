Low Rain Chances This Saturday

A shift in the weather pattern brings us rain chances and closer to normal temperatures this weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SATURDAY FORECAST

High temperatures will be in the 80s for everyone. The heat index won't be as high since there is more clouds than sun expected today.

Most of the rain will stay to our west in Oklahoma. However, a few stray showers may clips parts of Northwest Arkansas.

By the late afternoon and evening, rain chances begin to lower. There's a higher chance of showers in Northwest Arkansas than in the River Valley.

-Sabrina