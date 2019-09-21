Joint Service To Be Held In Fort Smith For Woman Who Drowned In Flash Flooding, And Her Mother

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- A joint memorial service will be held Saturday (Sept. 21) in Fort Smith for Debbie Stevens and her now-deceased mother Nancy Organ.

Stevens died during the flash flooding August 24 when her car was swept away in a flash flooding. The 9-1-1 call between Stevens and former dispatcher Donna Reneau has made International news after the released audio raised concerns about the way Reneau treated Stevens in her last dying moments.

Steven's mother, Nancy passed away about a week ago. The joint service will be held at Eastside Baptist Church at 4 p.m.

 

