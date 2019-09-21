Keota Oklahoma Woman Dies In Car Crash

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — One woman is dead after a car collision in Sequoya County Saturday (Sept. 21). The deceased crash victim has been identified as Barbara Zachare, 76 of Keota, Oklahoma.

She was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on US59 when a Chevrolet truck rear-ended her as she slowed down to make a right turn into a private drive.

Zachare was transported to NHS Sallisaw by Pafford EMS with possible internal trunk and head injuries and later passed away due to possible preexisting conditions.

The Chevrolet truck was driven by Tamara Hardin, 32 with passenger Daniel Crouch, 24 from Cameron Oklahoma. Neither suffered injuries.