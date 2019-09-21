Known Gang Leader Arrested After Pointing Gun At Couple

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Saturday (Sept. 21) Springdale Police arrested Jose Cazeres, a reported street gang leader. Police reports show another man, Adrian Rodriguez was also arrested.

Police say Cazeres was at the Walmart on North Pleasant St. when he pulled a gun on a couple.

The man identified himself as an off-duty Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy. Cazeres took off running.

Witnesses told police Cazeres ran to a small white passenger car, jumped inside and took off.

When police arrested Cazeres and Rodriguez, they said two other people were inside of the vehicle.

Investigators said they found a gun and THC oil in the vehicle.

Cazeres and Rodriguez were both booked into the Washington County jail on charges of aggravated assault, engaging in crime gang activity, possession of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possessing instruments of crime among other charges.

Investigators logged that they found black spray paint inside of the vehicle.

Police are now looking into other recent crimes in the area that could be linked to this case.

Both are being held on a $25,000 bond and will go before a judge on Monday (Sept. 23).