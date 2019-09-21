NWA Emergency Preparedness Fair Takes Place In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- September is National Preparedness Month and today (Sept 21), the NWA Emergency Preparedness Fair took place in Bentonville.

First responders from across Northwest Arkansas helped community members prepare for emergency situations.

Approximately 1500 people were on hand for the 11th annual of the NWA Emergency Preparedness Fair.

Organizers say the event gives attendees an opportunity to learn how to handle extreme situations such as extreme weather, structure fires, and first aid training.

"This event is to bring the community together and build relationships and make sure we all know each other before an emergency happens. it provides clean wholesome fun for families and we have over fifteen hundred people here today." says event organizer, Todd Sears.

In addition to safety demonstrations, officials from FEMA and The Red Cross were on hand for the fair.