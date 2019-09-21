O.J. Simpson Gives Legal Advice To Antonio Brown: ‘Best Thing You Can Do Is Say Nothing’

O.J. Simpson is not happy about the news of wide receiver Antonio Brown’s release from the New England Patriots.

Brown was released by the defending Super Bowl champions on Friday after just one game and 11 days with the franchise.

The move came after some in the Patriots organization reportedly viewed text messages sent by Brown to a woman alleging sexual misconduct, a source told on Friday.

The messages included a photo of the accuser’s children — which her lawyers deemed intimidating — and were sent after Brown signed with New England, reported on Thursday, one day prior to the seven-time Pro Bowler’s release.

Simpson, whose attempted to be a fantasy football expert since launching his Twitter account in June and apparently had Brown on his fantasy team, decided to give his opinion on the star wide receiver’s current legal situation in a video shared too the social media platform.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back mentioned that he “almost texted Antonio [Brown] a week ago” because he “wanted to give him a little bit of advice that some of the greatest legal minds in America gave me.”

“The best thing you can do is say nothing, be quiet, essentially, shut up,” Simpson said while standing on a golf course. “And if his lawyer didn’t give him that advice, he should sue that lawyer. Evidently, he didn’t. In any event, I don’t have to worry about that anymore, he’s gone. I wish I would have had sent him that text a week ago. I’m just saying.”

Simpson, of course, was the primary suspect in the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, but was acquitted of double murder in 1995 during what many consider “The Trial of the Century.”

However, a civil court jury ordered Simpson to pay $25 million in punitive damages to the Goldman and Brown families in 1997.

Simpson was later sentenced to 33 years in prison with the possibility of parole after nine years in 2008 for an armed robbery and kidnapping incident that took place in Las Vegas one year prior.

The Nevada Parole Board granted Simpson parole on July 20, 2017 and he was released on Oct. 1, 2017 after having served almost nine years in prison.

Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor, according to a civil lawsuit she filed on Sept. 10, just three days after the Pro Bowler signed with the Patriots.

A source told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington prior to Brown’s release that he declined to sign a settlement agreement with Taylor worth more than $2 million.

ESPN reported that Taylor met with NFL officials on Monday and a source confirmed that the league planned on “more interviews and information-gathering being conducted now beyond Taylor.”

Brown recorded four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

The 31-year-old is now an unrestricted free agent and eligible to sign with any NFL team should he receive interest.