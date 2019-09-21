× San Jose State Shocks Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas was a three-touchdown favorite to win entering the field against San Jose State, but the Spartans came into Razorback Stadium with nothing to lose, and the Hogs couldn’t hold up losing 31-24.

San Jose State dominated the first half, scoring the first touchdown of the game and adding on two more and a field goal before half. The only Arkansas offense came at the end of the first quarter when Nick Starkel hit Mike Woods for a 62-yard touchdown.

Fourth downs plagued the Razorbacks in the first half, when the team couldn’t convert from fourth and short twice.

Arkansas entered the second half with a little more offensive power, nailing a 48-yard field goal from Connor Limpert and a Tyson Morris 30-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

The game changer came late in the fourth quarter on a crucial drive. Mike Woods caught a 40-yard pass that got momentum going to finish the drive with a Trey Knox catch in the endzone that tied the game.

However, the hope died down quick when SJSU responded with the go-ahead touchdown on the next drive that sealed the fate for Arkansas.

Starkel had a rough showing with five interceptions standing out on his stat sheet. Despite that, he played for the entirety of the game, completing 28-50 passes for 356 yards. Arkansas gave up 503 total yards of offense.

Arkansas heads back to SEC play next week taking on Texas A&M in Arlington. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM.