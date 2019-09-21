Walk To End Alzheimers Held In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- A Walk To End Alzheimer's was held Saturday morning (Sept. 21) in Fort Smith. Walks To End Alzheimer's are held by over 600 communities across America.

The Fort Smith community did its part as they gathered to raise money and awareness at UAFS.

5NEWS This Morning News Anchor, Laura Simon emceed the event.

"The walk to end Alzheimers started in Arkansas in the Fort Smith area. So, the Fort Smith walk is the longest standing walk in Arkansas so we are always excited to have this event here." says a supporter.

This walk is the world's largest fundraiser for research and to raise awareness. Today, they raised $50,000. Some of the top group fundraisers include Edward Jones, Arcbest, and Rheem Employees.