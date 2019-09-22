Arkansas Department Of Corrections Officer Dies In Car Wreck

Posted 2:24 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:23PM, September 22, 2019

NEWPORT, Ark. (KFSM) — An Arkansas Department of Corrections officer from the East Arkansas Regional Unit died in a car wreck Sunday (Sept. 22), according to a tweet by the A.D.O.C.

Cpl. Corey Anderson, 24, was on his way home from work when a fatal crash claimed his life. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections sent out this tweet:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.