Arkansas Department Of Corrections Officer Dies In Car Wreck

NEWPORT, Ark. (KFSM) — An Arkansas Department of Corrections officer from the East Arkansas Regional Unit died in a car wreck Sunday (Sept. 22), according to a tweet by the A.D.O.C.

Cpl. Corey Anderson, 24, was on his way home from work when a fatal crash claimed his life. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections sent out this tweet:

“Cpl. Corey Anderson was on his way home this morning after his shift ended at the East Ark Regional Unit when his vehicle collided with another. He & the driver of the other vehicle were both killed. Anderson was 24 years old. His family, friends, & co-workers are in our prayers.” pic.twitter.com/taGivlbyrL — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) September 22, 2019

