Expect Rain, Thunderstorms For Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely as a cold front moves into the area from the northwest. The severe weather risk isn't particularly high but a few of the stronger storms could contain some brief gusty winds and may be severe in the afternoon.

On Monday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and lower rain chances.

By Tuesday, rain showers will return across most of the area with rain-cooled temperatures likely for most of the day.

The overall trend for late next week will be a continuation of the warmer than normal weather.

-Garrett