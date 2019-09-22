Elderly Woman Shoots And Kills Intruder In LeFlore County

Posted 7:04 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03PM, September 22, 2019
ROCK ISLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — Right now Leflore County deputies are on the scene of what they are calling a possible home invasion. breaking news
According to the Leflore County Sheriff Rob Seal, an elderly woman shot an killed an intruder at her home in Rock Island.
Investigators said the man who died entered the home on Jenson Road. Once inside, investigators said they believe the man was asked to leave but advanced towards the homeowner. He was shot and killed.
Deputies are on scene now trying to determine exactly what happened.
Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more about this developing story.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.