Elderly Woman Shoots And Kills Intruder In LeFlore County

ROCK ISLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — Right now Leflore County deputies are on the scene of what they are calling a possible home invasion.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff Rob Seal, an elderly woman shot an killed an intruder at her home in Rock Island.

Investigators said the man who died entered the home on Jenson Road. Once inside, investigators said they believe the man was asked to leave but advanced towards the homeowner. He was shot and killed.

Deputies are on scene now trying to determine exactly what happened.

