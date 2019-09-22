Police Search for Suspect After Six Shot in Downtown Indianapolis

(CNN) — Police are searching for a shooter who left six people wounded in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday (Sept. 21) night.

Officers patrolling in the area responded to multiple shots fired nearby, said Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. They found six victims ranging in age from teen to adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

All six were transported to local hospitals. Two are in critical condition, one in serious but stable condition and three have minor injuries, Cook said. Police are investigating the incident and are looking for a suspect.

The shooter’s motive is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. 

