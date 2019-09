ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department responded to the scene of a building fire near the intersection of North 20th Place and West Olive Street late Saturday (Sept. 21) evening.

Many crews were on scene until early morning hours to put the fire out.

The home is believed to be a total loss, and no deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5News for updates.