Three Earthquakes Rattle Separate Parts Of Oklahoma

Posted 12:34 pm, September 22, 2019, by

CALDWELL, Kan. – The U.S. Geological Survey says three earthquakes were recorded in Oklahoma over the weekend.

One earthquake with a 2.7 magnitude was recorded Saturday, just before 3:30 a.m., 12 miles west of Perry, Oklahoma.

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.1, was recorded Saturday, just after 6:30 p.m., about 7 miles west/northwest of Watonga, Oklahoma. The earthquake was originally recorded as a 3.3 magnitude but later downgraded.

And a third earthquake, 2.5 magnitude, was recorded on Sunday at around 1 a.m. approximately four miles east/northeast of Nescatunga, Oklahoma.

There have been no reports of any damage.

