UPDATE: Children Found After Amber Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Missing Since Sunday

AUSTIN, Ark. (KFSM) — Within minutes of issuing an Amber Alert, a 2-year-old and her siblings were found safe.

Sgt. Lynn Shepard with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office told 5NEWS that deputies were in the process of preparing Amber Alerts for the other two children reported missing when all three were found.

Shepard said he didn’t know the circumstances yet of how or where they were found, but he could confirm they were found and were safe.

The children were found after an Amber Alert had been issued for for D’Kaylei R’Nay Gregory, 2, who was reported missing out of Austin in Lonoke County on Sunday (Sept. 22). She was last seen about 6 p.m. wearing a light pink shirt and a diaper.

The other two children reported missing were Da’Metria Danae Dobson, 9, and Da’Nylaa Kendre Gregory, 3. State Police said all three children were taken and were not returned.

Police believed she was with Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore, 23. Shepard did not know if Moore was found with the children.