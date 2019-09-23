Bryant Woman Arrested After Infant Was Left In Shopping Cart

A woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after her infant was left in a shopping cart, Bryant police reported.

According to police, Lessie Marhanka, 22, was charged with 1st degree endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say officers responded to the Walmart in Bryant in reference to a two-month-old baby being left in a shopping cart. When officers arrived on the scene they found the child in the care of another person who had witnessed the incident. Police say it was then determined that Marhanka left her baby in the cart after pushing it into the corral. Officers also found Marhanka’s wallet.

Officers then made contact with Marhanka and her husband, Dawlton Marhanka. When the couple arrived, Lessie was upset and taken into custody. Police say they found four white prescription pills.

DHS was notified of the incident and the child was released to the custody of the grandmother.

Lessie was being held in the Saline County Detention Center.