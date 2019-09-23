× Deputies: Garfield Man Sexually Abused Three Girls

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A Garfield man is accused of sexually abusing three girls, including a 9-year-old who said he restrained her with tape before assaulting her.

Richard Dale Goad, Sr., 76, was arrested Thursday (Sept. 19) in connection with rape and second-degree sexual assault — both felonies.

The girl told Benton County sheriff’s deputies that earlier this month Goad masturbated in front of her and asked her to touch him, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl added that several weeks prior to that incident, Goad restrained her arms and legs with tape, taped her mouth shut and sexually assaulted her.

A 17-year-old and another girl whose age wasn’t given also told investigators Goad had molested them.

Goad initially denied any inappropriate contact with the children, but later admitted to touching the girls’ genitals, according to the affidavit.

Goad was being held Monday (Sept. 23) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He’s due Oct. 28 in Benton County Circuit Court.