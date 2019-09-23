Front Sparks Monday Isolated Showers And Storms

Happy first day of Fall! A cold front is parked along the Arkansas-Missouri state line, helping spark isolated showers and storms throughout Monday.

Northwest Arkansas: 30%

River Valley: 40-60%

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY RAIN ZONES

Scattered showers will continue as a front slowly moves south. As it moves south, rain chances also push south, eventually drying out Northwest Arkansas but leaving Fort Smith with more shower and storm chances.

MONDAY MORNING--

MONDAY AFTERNOON--

As the front stalls along I-40, showers and storms will be mainly likely for the River Valley as Northwest Arkansas dries out.

MONDAY TEMPERATURES

LOOKING AHEAD

It's a messy pattern this week with a chance for at least a few showers every single day. The extra clouds and showers will help keep temperatures cooler for the first week of Fall.