Front Sparks Monday Isolated Showers And Storms

Posted 5:55 am, September 23, 2019, by

Happy first day of Fall! A cold front is parked along the Arkansas-Missouri state line, helping spark isolated showers and storms throughout Monday.

Northwest Arkansas:  30%
River Valley:  40-60%

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY RAIN ZONES

Scattered showers will continue as a front slowly moves south. As it moves south, rain chances also push south, eventually drying out Northwest Arkansas but leaving Fort Smith with more shower and storm chances.

MONDAY MORNING--

MONDAY AFTERNOON--

As the front stalls along I-40, showers and storms will be mainly likely for the River Valley as Northwest Arkansas dries out.

MONDAY TEMPERATURES

LOOKING AHEAD

It's a messy pattern this week with a chance for at least a few showers every single day. The extra clouds and showers will help keep temperatures cooler for the first week  of Fall.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.