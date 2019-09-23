× Home Destroyed By Overnight Fire In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An overnight fire destroyed a home in Fort Smith on Monday.

The fire happened at 6320 Boston Street in Fort Smith. The call came in about 2 a.m., according to members of the Fort Smith Fire Department, who were still on the scene two hours later.

No one was home and no injuries were reported, firefighters said. The homeowners are believed to be in Michigan.

The house is a total loss, firefighters said. The home next door had some damage as well, where the siding melted.