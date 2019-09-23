Investigation Underway After Brawl At Arkansas High School Football Game

The sanctioning body for high school sports in Arkansas is investigating a brawl at a high school football game.

The fight happened toward the end of the game between Fouke High School and visiting Glen Rose High School on Friday. Video shows players shoving each other and throwing punches. The footage shows several fans running onto the field, some of whom join the fight. At one point in the video, a man wearing blue jeans runs toward a Glen Rose player standing near the sideline and tackles him from behind.

The Arkansas Activities Association said Monday that it’s reviewing video of the melee and has spoken to administrators at both schools.

The group confirmed that some people involved in the brawl were not players and that they will be investigated by local prosecutors.

The Glen Rose School District said in a statement, in part, that it regrets what happened and that it’s looking into “the events that led up to the initial incident and all events that occurred after.”

Calls to the Fouke School District, Fouke police and the Miller County sheriff’s office were not immediately returned Monday.

Glen Rose won the game 41-0.

Fouke is a city of about 800 southeast of Texarkana.