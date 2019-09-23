Justin Bieber ‘Disappointed’ With Arkansas QB Nick Starkel

Razorback fans aren’t the only ones disappointed with quarterback Nick Starkel after he threw five interceptions in a on Saturday.

Justin Bieber has responded to a tweet Starkel posted after the loss. Starkel tweeted Sunday that he had “ripped in half and thrown away” a Bieber shirt that he wears under his jersey and pads.

“No more nonsense,” Starkel tweeted. “No more distractions. All I’m focusing on is this team and this season. Nothing else.”

Bieber responded in an Instagram post with a sad emoji.

“I’m disappointed,” Bieber posted.

Starkel is a big fan of the Canadian pop star. In 2017, when Starkel played for Texas A&M, he posted a video on Twitter asking TV host Ellen DeGeneres to help him meet Bieber. Starkel has also tweeted videos of himself lip-syncing Bieber tunes.

The heavily-favored Razorbacks lost 31-24 to San Jose State, giving the Spartans their first win against a Power Five team in 13 years. It’s one of the worst losses in Razorback history.

Arkansas plays Starkel’s former team, No. 23 Texas A&M, on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.