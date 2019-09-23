× Mayor Jordan Appoints Mike Reynolds As New Chief of Fayetteville Police

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) – Mayor Lioneld Jordan announcing Monday (Sept. 23) morning that Mike Reynolds will now serve as the new Chief of the Fayetteville Police Department, effective immediately. This comes after former Chief Tabor celebrated his retirement last week (Sept. 20).

In a media release sent out by Mayor Jordan he had this to say about Chief Reynolds:

“Over the many years I have known and worked with Chief Reynolds, I have found him to be highly intelligent, direct, hardworking and always looking to bring new ideas on board to advance the work of the Fayetteville Police Department. Mike has a great sense of empathy and is always willing to look at different points of view, listen, gather facts and make thoughtful, educated decisions. I believe the best days of the police department lie ahead under his leadership as he will continue to build upon the foundation of excellence this City has always had from our Fayetteville Police Department.”

Reynolds started his career in law enforcement with the Fayetteville Police Department in July of 1993. Throughout his 26 years of service he has served the department in a variety of ways including as patrol officer, field training officer, and detective. He was promoted to his first supervisory rank of sergeant in March 2000, and he has risen up the ranks by serving as lieutenant (Feb. 2003-Jan. 2007), captain (Jan. 2007-Aug.2011), and deputy chief of police since September 2011.

Chief Reynolds is also a member of many organizations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police where he serves as chairman of the legislative committee. Reynolds is also chairman of the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program for the State of Arkansas, and he serves on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Board for the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Board.

Reynolds received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Arkansas, and has attended numerous schools and training seminars during his career, including the FBI National Academy, Senior Management Institute for Police, Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Unit Commander’s School, United States Secret Service Dignitary Protective School, and the University of Arkansas’ Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion. He has instructed courses for the Criminal Justice Institute, Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, Fayetteville Police Department, and Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police on topics such as DWI Detection, Search and Seizure, Drug Enforcement, and Use of Force.

According to the release from the city Chief Reynolds is married to Corie Reynolds, and they have a nineteen-year-old son, Gavin.