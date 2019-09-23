Shots Fired As Officers Serve Arrest Warrant In Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a mobile home in Lowell after a man barricaded himself inside.

According to Officer Shannon Jenkins, over the weekend, officers with the Lowell Police Department and the Arkansas State Parole Office weren’t able to contact a suspect on parole with a warrant for his arrest.

While attempting to serve the warrant, the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Benton County SWAT and negotiation team were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Monday (Sept. 23).

After law enforcement officers tried to enter the home, the suspect took actions that caused them to open fire.

The suspect was shot, but his condition is unknown at this time. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Jenkins says this isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Arkansas State Police will be conducting an investigation with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Lowell Police Department.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.