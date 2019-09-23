NEW: Flash Flood Watch Tuesday

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the majority of our area on Tuesday.

A stalled front will provide the focal point for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms moving from west to east across the area. Rain will be heavy at times.

The majority of the storms will occur during the first part of the day on Tuesday.

This image shows what radar could look like Tuesday morning. Widespread rain will be common into the early afternoon hours.

A few storms could contain gusty winds but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

-Garrett