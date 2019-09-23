Opening Date Set For Fort Smith Raising Cane’s

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Chicken lovers listen up, Raising Cane’s is set to open its first Fort Smith location this week.

The restaurant will be making it’s River Valley debut on Thursday (Sept. 26) at 7501 Rogers Ave.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing where 20 customers ages 13 and up will win free Cane’s for a year.

Entries will be accepted at the Fort Smith location from 8:30-9 a.m. on Thursday and the drawing will be between 9-10 a.m. You must be present to win.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce will begin at 9 a.m.

Southside High School band members will join the celebration, as will Vice Mayor Kevin Settle.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Fort Smith a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Mark Bihm. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to actively be involved in its local communities. Recently, Bihm and his crew volunteered their time at the Kitties & Kanines.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering with the Kitties & Kanines,” Bihm said. “They have saved the lives of thousands of unwanted pets. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such an incredible clinic.”

Fort Smith’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.

The new restaurant marks the fifth Raising Cane’s in Arkansas and 459th system-wide.