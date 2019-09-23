× Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle On North College Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Fayetteville.

The accident happened at North College Avenue and East Rolling Hills Drive just before 7 a.m. Witnesses said a woman was hit by a gray Ford Escape.

Police said the pedestrian had pressed the traffic signal button to allow her to cross North College Avenue.

Police said they were investigating whether the woman started to cross too soon while the Escape tried to speed through a yellow light, or whether the driver of the Escape ran the red light and hit the pedestrian.

The woman was transported in an ambulance from the scene. Her condition is unknown at this time, but police believe she had non-life-threatening injuries.

