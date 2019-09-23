Police Investigating After Body Found In Fort Smith Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Fort Smith apartment complex.

It’s unclear at this time what the cause of death was, but the body has been sent to the state crime lab for further investigation.

According to Fort Smith Police, there were no visible signs of foul play.

A neighbor at the Sunset Village apartment complex contacted the landlord over concerns that she had not seen the man in a while and the landlord is the one who discovered the body.

According to a neighbor, there has been a foul smell coming from the apartment complex for about a week, but police say the man’s body has been there for possibly three weeks.

